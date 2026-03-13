Liverpool
Liverpool and Manchester United could lock horns for Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram
Liverpool are potentially 90 minutes from elimination in the Champions League after a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the first leg of the round of 16, and are in a fight to secure a berth in next year’s edition by clinching a ranking in the Premier League standings.
While defensively the team certainly needs reinforcements, the midfield has also started to become an area of concern for the Reds and a signing for the summer transfer window is expected to be on the cards.
Italian source Tutto Sport has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus star Khephren Thuram, with Manchester United also believed to be keen on signing the player as a fill-in for Casemiro, who will leave the club at the end of the season.
UCL qualification may decide Thuram’s destination
Juventus are not in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season having been knocked out in the playoff stages, and are not doing very well financially either, so they might be willing to sell Khephren Thuram for the right sum this year.
Thuram’s high intensity in the midfield, strong work-rate and ability to carry the ball through the lines will be a vital attribute for Liverpool and Manchester United alike, while his £35 million valuation on Transfermarkt is a very affordable sum too.
Having said that, Thuram’s potential choice might come down to who qualifies for the Champions League next season. If Chelsea pick up form, the last spot for the European Cup may well be decided between the Reds and the Red Devils.
Nonetheless, he would be a solid addition to the Premier League and at the age of only 24, he promises to be a solid long-term option for whoever ends up securing his services with the prime years of his career also yet to come.
