Man Utd lead race to sign Arsenal & Chelsea target Williams

Manchester United are reportedly ‘leading’ the race to trump Chelsea and Arsenal to sign Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing start to this season under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have enjoyed an upturn in form since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the interim boss.

Currently, United are third in the Premier League table with 51 points from 29 matches, sitting three points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool. Therefore, it looks likely that they will qualify for European football next season, barring any miraculous collapse.

So, Man Utd need to add depth to multiple areas of the squad to cope with extra matches next term. Fichajes state that Carrick’s side are planning to reinforce the left flank and have identified Williams as a serious option.

Chelsea are also interested in the Spaniard, with the Blues looking to build a ‘dream’ frontline. They are ready to raise funds by selling Alejandro Garnacho to sign Williams.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is keen on upgrading the left flank as he is ready to part ways with either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard and has asked Arsenal to monitor the youngster’s situation.

However, the report claim that Man Utd are currently ‘leading’ the race ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea to seal the deal. Athletic Club are even ready to let him leave in the summer following his recent persistent fitness problems.

Battle

The Spanish international recently signed a long-term contract until 2035 at San Mames Stadium and has a £82m release clause. However, the Basque club are ready to let him leave for a discount price and are prepared to accept around £69m.

Williams is a left-winger by trait and helped his side win the Copa del Rey a couple of seasons ago. After proving his qualities in La Liga, he has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team, winning the European Championship in 2024.

The 23-year-old is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might still be able to reach his full potential if he manages to overcome his fitness problems.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club, the West London club, or the North London club eventually opt to secure his service this summer.