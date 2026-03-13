Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing Juventus star Pierre Kalulu

Liverpool are set to sign a central defender or two during the summer transfer window. Ibrahima Konate’s future at the club remains doubtful, whereas Virgil van Dijk is also on his last legs and does not have much left in the tank at the top level.

Mark Brus has reported that Juventus star Pierre Kalulu has emerged as a strong option for the Reds. Liverpool, however, face a battle with Manchester United for the centre back’s signatures at the end of the season.

Kalulu has been impressive for Juve in his first season at the club having come in from AC Milan, but with the Bianconeri with their finances, effectively every player could be sold for the right money. The 25-year-old is valued at £25 million.

Liverpool may be frontrunners for Kalulu

Pierre Kalulu has done an excellent job in Serie A and a move to the Premier League could be a matter of time for the Frenchman. With that being said, he is the epitome of a modern-day defender who would significantly bolster any side he joins.

He has an impressive sprint speed and covers the first third of the pitch very effectively. His tactical intelligence, aerial and tackling strengths and the ability to distribute the ball from the back would make him ideal for Liverpool or Manchester United.

Between the two Premier League rivals, the Reds may hold the upper hand as they would feel that the player’s characteristics align well with Virgil van Dijk’s, who they are looking to replace and therefore, they may be willing to pay a decent sum for him.

United, on the other hand, have a similar profile in Matthijs de Ligt and although Harry Maguire is potentially approaching the end of his career at the club, there is enough depth at the back and the immediate focus might be on the midfield department.