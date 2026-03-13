Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool in talks to sign Lukeba

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils currently have Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven as specialist options to deploy in the LCB position. Moreover, Harry Maguire can provide cover in this area if needed.

However, the former Leicester City star’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season; as a result, he has been linked with a move away.

On the other hand, Martínez has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Heaven is still very young and has been on the periphery since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the interim boss.

So, it appears the 20-time English champions are planning to sign a new left-footed centre-back. TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are interested in Lukeba and have contacted the player’s representatives over a potential summer swoop.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have also held talks with the player, with the Frenchman keen on a move to the Premier League.

The English clubs attempted to buy him last summer, and Leipzig didn’t want to let him leave for anything less than £77m, which was his release clause.

However, the clause is set to drop around £69m this summer, and Leipzig may even allow him to leave for less than £60m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

The report state that other than the English clubs, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keen on him. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

The 23-year-old is a left-footed centre-back but is also efficient in providing cover in the left-back position if needed. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapié, and Riccardo Calafiori as options to deploy on the left side of the defence. So, they don’t need to invest more to add further depth to this position.

On the other hand, Virgil Van Dijk is edging closer towards the twilight of his career, so Liverpool are seemingly planning to sign a new LCB.

Lukeba is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Liverpool, or Arsenal should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.