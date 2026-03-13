Mosquera replaces Saliba: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Everton

Arsenal are approaching the business end of the Premier League season and are in a strong position to win the title. They take on Everton on matchday 30 of the English top flight tomorrow at 17:30 local time at the Emirates Stadium next.

Mikel Arteta’s men were held to a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League midweek but have it all to play for in the league. That said, here is how the team could line-up for the fixture versus the Toffees.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for Arsenal.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes has played extensively in recent months, so he may be rested for the Everton clash with £13 million summer signing Cristhian Mosquera replacing him at centre back to play alongside William Saliba. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie are expected to retain their berths at right and left back, respectively.

Norgaard, Madueke and Trossard start

Midfielders – Declan Rice has been one of Arsenal’s most used outfield players this season, so the Englishman could be rested with next week’s Champions League outing in mind. That said, Christian Norgaard might replace him in midfield to feature next to Martin Zubimendi in the double pivot. Eberechi Eze, meanwhile, could be set to continue at number 10.

Bukayo Saka could also be rested and Noni Madueke could get the nod on the right wing, while a change is also likely in store on the left wing as Leandro Trosssard may come in at Gabriel Martinelli’s expense.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line for Arsenal over Gabriel Jesus.

Here is how the hosts are expected to look on paper.