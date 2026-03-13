Sanchez and Santos return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Newcastle United

Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League after successive knockout games as they take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on matchday 30 of the English top flight tomorrow at 17:30 local time.

The Blues were victorious with a 4-1 success over Aston Villa in last week’s round of league fixtures and will hope to repeat the feat this time around as they look to seal a Champions League spot for next season.

Here is how Liam Rosenior’s side may line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez might replace Filip Jorgensen in goal after the secondary shot-stopper had an outing to forget in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is expected to keep his place at right back, with Marc Cucurella also likely to be preferred over Jorrel Hato at left back. Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah are the favourites to round off an unchanged back four for the hosts.

Santos replaces James

Midfielders – Andrey Santos was not in the starting eleven in the Champions League clash midweek but might be back in the team ahead of Reece James, who might be rested for the Premier League outing. Moises Caicedo might feature in the double pivot alongside the Brazilian and Enzo Fernandez might retain his place as the number 10.

Cole Palmer is expected to be the right winger again, whereas Pedro Neto is likely to be the left winger too.

Forward – There are not expected to be many changes for Chelsea higher up the pitch as Joao Pedro may be picked over Liam Delap once again to lead the line.

Here is how the Blues might line-up for the game on paper.