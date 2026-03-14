Liverpool want Yankuba Minteh to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have earmarked Brighton & Hove Albion right winger Yankuba Minteh as a potential option to replace Mohamed Salah next summer, according to Fichajes.

The ongoing campaign has been a direct contrast to Liverpool’s title-winning 2024-25 campaign, where they were flawless in every facet of the game, including in attack, where they netted 86 goals, the most of any team in the Premier League.

Salah was their talisman, recording astronomical goal-scoring figures that earned him his fourth Premier League Golden Boot since his 2017 move to Anfield.

Despite spending heavily to bolster their squad, particularly in attack, their title defence has been poor, as they currently sit in sixth place on

More worrying for the Reds is Salah’s poor form, with just nine goals and eight assists, significantly lower than the 25 goals and 15 assists he provided at this stage last season after 32 games.

In addition, speculation over his departure amid his form has been rife since December, and the Reds are already exploring his possible replacements.

Minteh to Liverpool

One of the options Liverpool are looking at is Minteh, according to Fichajes, which claims that the defending Premier League champions have earmarked the Brighton man as the ‘top priority’ for their right wing next season.

It appears Arne Slot specifically identified the 21-year-old, as the report adds that the Reds have ‘full confidence’ in the manager’s preference, having worked with him at Feyenoord.

However, Brighton are resolved to keeping the Gambian winger unless they receive an audacious offer between £60 and £69m, with Liverpool now eyeing a swoop, Fichajes adds.

Salah has exerted a major influence at Liverpool since joining from AS Roma in 2017, playing a central role in the club’s recent rise.

He recently moved past Wayne Rooney — the Manchester United legend who recorded 276 — by becoming the player with the most goal contributions for a single club, reaching 278.

Hence, filling his boots would be a daunting task – even more so for a player like Minteh, who has only netted eight goals and provided nine assists in 64 games across all competitions since joining Brighton.