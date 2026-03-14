Liverpool step up efforts to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, the 23-year-old has enjoyed great success over the last few years, winning two La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions.

The Frenchman was deemed one of the best young midfielders in the world a few years ago, but persistent fitness problems have hampered his development massively.

After starting only 11 matches in La Liga last term, he has commenced as many games in the Spanish top-flight thus far this campaign.

Now, Fichajes state that although Camavinga’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Real Madrid are prepared to cash-in on him this summer due to his recent injury problems.

Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in him and have stepped up their efforts to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation. They have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

Los Blancos have no intention of parting ways with him for anything less than £43m and have even asked Liverpool to include Dominik Szoboszlai in a part-exchange deal.

Camavinga to Liverpool

However, the Merseyside club don’t want to weaken their engine room and are ready to sign the midfielder by matching the Spanish giants’ asking price.

The report even state that the Premier League might be an ideal destination for the France international to revive his career.

Camavinga is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

He is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Camavinga is a highly talented player and could still manage to reach the top if he manages to overcome his fitness problems. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Anfield ahead of next season.