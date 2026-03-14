Arsenal showing an interest in Tottenham target Kevin Schade

Arsenal are reportedly ‘showing an interest’ in signing Tottenham Hotspur target and Brentford star Kevin Schade, as per Caught Offside.

Following Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, and Thomas Frank’s departure last summer, it was thought that the Bees would struggle this campaign.

However, Schade, Igor Thiago, and new summer signing Dango Ouattara have stepped up, and the West London club have enjoyed a promising campaign under Keith Andrews’ guidance this season.

Brentford are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 44 points from 29 matches, sitting only four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea. A seventh-place finish might be enough to qualify for European football next season.

Thiago is currently the Bees’ highest scorer with 18 goals this season, and only Erling Haaland has netted more than him in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Schade has scored seven goals and registered three assists this campaign, including goals against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are considering replacing Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard this summer and have identified Schade as a serious option.

Battle

However, Tottenham have also expressed their interest in him, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. Moreover, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on him as well.

Schade is ready to leave the Gtech Community Stadium to take the next step in his career, and having already signed David Raya and Christian Norgaard, Arsenal have a very good relationship with Andrews’ side. So, the Gunners have an advantage in this race.

The 24-year-old has a contract until 2028, so Brentford aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a £52m price tag on his head.

With Tottenham battling relegation this season, Schade may prefer a move to Arsenal in order to compete at the highest level should the North London rivals face off for his signature in the summer.

Schade is a left-winger by trait and is comfortable with both feet. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and isn’t a finished article yet.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.