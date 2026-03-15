Arsenal & Man Utd open talks to sign Inter’s Pio Esposito

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Inter Milan star Pio Esposito, as per Caught Offside.

The 20-year-old started his youth career at Brescia before joining the Nerazzurri academy at the age of eight. After coming through the Italian giants’ youth system, he joined Spezia on a two-year loan deal to play regularly and develop his career.

The forward enjoyed a productive campaign in Serie B last term, scoring 19 goals and registering three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Since returning to the Giuseppe Meazza last summer, Esposito has been playing as a rotational option under Cristian Chivu this season, making 13 goal contributions in 17 starts in all tournaments.

Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a title charge. After showing glimpses of his qualities in club football, Esposito has secured his place in the Italian national team.

Now, Caught Offside claim that, having been impressed by Esposito’s performances this season, Man Utd have registered their interest in him.

The Red Devils have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him. Moreover, Arsenal are in this race and have also held talks over a potential summer swoop.

Battle

However, Inter have no intention of parting ways with him as they consider him a key player for the long-term future. Chivu’s side are even planning to hand him a fresh, improved term, although his existing deal is set to run until 2030.

Esposito, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an old-fashioned centre-forward. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in holding up the play, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, and also works hard without possession.

The Inter star is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal should either club purchase him.

With Joshua Zirkzee linked with a move away, perhaps Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker to replace the Dutchman. On the other hand, Arsenal are said to be open to cashing-in on Gabriel Jesus due to his recent fitness problems. So, Mikel Arteta is seemingly looking for a new striker to support Viktor Gyokeres.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure Esposito’s services during the offseason.