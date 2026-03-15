Arsenal & Liverpool eye move to sign West Ham target Osorio

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United target and FC Midtjylland star Dario Osorio, as per TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old started his youth career at Santiago Wanderers before joining Escuela Municipal Hijuelas. He moved to Universidad de Chile’s youth system back in 2015 before making his first team debut in 2022.

After being impressed by the youngster’s performances in Liga de Primera, the Danish giants decided to secure his services in 2023.

Now, he has established himself as a key starter at MCH Arena, scoring four goals and registering eight assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Having proven his worth in the Danish top-flight, Osorio has secured his place in the Chile national team.

TEAMtalk claim that Arsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring his development closely, but they don’t believe he is ready to play at the highest level yet.

So, they are unlikely to make a move this summer. Instead, West Ham are showing more concrete interest and have been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop.

Battle

Moreover, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth are in this race as well. Bayern Munich are also interested in the South American, but like Arsenal and Liverpool, they aren’t planning to finalise the operation.

Midtjylland are a selling club and are prepared to let him leave if they receive a ‘substantial’ proposal in the summer, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030.

Osorio is a left-footed right winger by trait. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The South American is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, the Hammers have endured a dire campaign this season, languishing in the relegation scrap. So, they would have to stay in the Premier League to sign top-class talents like Osorio.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Arsenal and Liverpool in this race.