[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium this evening knowing victory will move them 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners currently sit seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City – who have a game in hand. A win over the Toffees in North London in today’s 5.30pm kick-off would extend the advantage to 10 points ahead of City’s trip to West Ham later tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made 3 changes from the side that started during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

David Raya keeps his place in goal while Jurrien Timber, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes all retain their places in Arsenal’s back four. However, there is a change at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori coming in for Piero Hincapie.

Martin Zubimendi starts once again in the holding role while Declan Rice will look to continue his excellent form in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard is still nursing a knee injury so Eberechi Eze will be the main playmaker today.

Bukayo Saka struggled to make an impact against Leverkusen in midweek but he still keeps his place in Arsenal’s line-up today. Noni Madueke gets a deserved recall in attack after an excellent showing off the bench on Wednesday. Gabriel Martinelli is the man to make way.

Viktor Gyokeres is also back among the substitutes with Kai Havertz recalled to lead the line up front. Gabriel Jesus is another attacking option for Arteta from the bench along with Max Dowman. Leandro Trossard remains out.

As for Everton, Jordon Pickford keeps goal once again while Michael Keane marshals the defence. Dwight McNeil starts along with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ilman Ndiaye.

Here are the line-ups for the match:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Madueke, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Martinelli, Dowman, Gyokeres, Jesus.

Everton

Pickford; Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Aznou, Armstrong.