Liverpool ‘tracking’ Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez

Liverpool are eyeing a summer swoop for Club Brugge’s Ecuadorian international centre-back Joel Ordonez, according to Ekrem Konur.

Strengthening the back line has become a vital ambition for the Reds following their failed attempt to sign Marc Guéhi, who has since joined Manchester City.

The search for another centre-back has also intensified due to a clear dip in Ibrahima Konaté’s form and the reality that Virgil van Dijk — now 34 — is no longer at his peak, leading Liverpool to examine alternative options, including Ordóñez.

With more than 100 appearances already for Brugge, the 21-year-old has shown his quality for both club and country, displaying notable defensive solidity in the Belgian Pro League while establishing himself as one of Europe’s standout young centre-backs.

In the ongoing campaign, Ordonez has featured in 21 of the 28 league games for Evan Lecko’s Jupiler Pro League-chasing side and in all 10 UEFA Champions League games before their elimination at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the round of 16.

According to Konur, Ordonez’s displays for Brugge this season have caught the attention of several clubs, including Liverpool.

The journalist adds that the Merseyside club are ‘tracking’ the Ecuadorian international ahead of next summer as Arne Slot looks to reinforce his backline.

Liverpool ‘tracking’ Ordonez

However, the Reds face stern competition for his signature from Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atlético Madrid, as well as Premier League rivals including Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, Konur adds.

Defensive vulnerabilities have prevented a sustained title challenge, with 39 Premier League goals conceded after 29 games, which is just two fewer than they conceded in the entirety of last season.

Among teams in the top 11 of the Premier League table, only Bournemouth (46). Newcastle United (39), Brentford (40), and Manchester United (40) have conceded more goals in the league than the Merseyside club so far this season.

Their defensive record has highlighted not only the need for reinforcement along the backline but also the right athletic profile capable of holding his ground effectively and closing down opponents in dangerous positions.

Hence, a move for Ordonez, valued at £28m by Transfermarkt, makes sense, as the 6ft 2in centre-back has shown a relentless desire to sniff out danger while also proving reliable on the ball.