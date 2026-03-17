Liverpool keen on signing Arsenal target Lewis Hall

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal target and Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Anfield from AFC Bournemouth, Milos Kerkez has established himself as a key starter this season, even though he has displayed inconsistent performances.

In 37 appearances across all competitions, the 22-year-old has made three goal contributions and kept only five clean sheets.

Andrew Robertson is another left-back option Arne Slot currently has at his disposal, but he has been showing signs of decline in recent years. Moreover, he is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Although Kostas Tsimikas, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, is still on Liverpool’s books, he doesn’t seem to have a future at Anfield.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are considering signing a new left-back in the summer and have earmarked Hall as a serious option after being impressed by his solid performance against Barcelona last week.

The Merseyside club are set to keep a close eye on his development over the coming months before making a potential swoop during the offseason.

Battle

However, Liverpool will have to overcome fierce competition to finalise the operation, as Manchester City, Arsenal, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund have all been monitoring his performances closely.

Despite growing interest in Hall, Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with him, with the youngster’s existing deal set to run until 2029. The Magpies are even preparing to hand him an improved term to keep the vultures away.

However, the report state that if Newcastle are forced to cash-in on him, they want up to £70m.

Although Newcastle have displayed inconsistent performances this season, Hall has showcased his qualities, making two goal contributions and keeping four clean sheets across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in club football, he has forced his way into the conversation for England’s starting left-back spot at next summer’s World Cup.

Hall is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services by defeating Arsenal in this race.