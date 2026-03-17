Tottenham plot swoop to sign Roma star Niccolo Pisilli

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli, as per Italian outlet Asromalive.it.

The 21-year-old started his youth career at ASD Helios before joining the Giallorossi at the age of eight. After coming through their youth system, he made his first team debut in 2023.

However, he has been playing as a rotational option in recent years, starting only 11 matches across all competitions this season. Still, he has netted three goals and registered two assists.

The youngster helped his side come away with a 3-3 draw against Juventus by registering an assist in a Serie A encounter earlier this month.

Now, Asromalive.it state that after being impressed by the Italian, Tottenham attempted to sign him by launching a formal £17m proposal in January.

However, Roma eventually decided to keep hold of him by rejecting the bid. Still, Tottenham remain keen on purchasing him and are planning to revive their interest during the offseason.

The Lilywhites are prepared to include Destiny Udogie in a part-exchange deal to persuade Roma to let Pisilli leave, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029.

Pisilli to Tottenham

However, the report state that Juventus are also interested in the youngster and Genoa previously attempted to sign him. So, Spurs will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation.

Pisilli is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield and box-to-box roles. He is quick across the ground and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Roma star is a talented player and could turn out to be a top-class midfielder in the future. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, with the Lilywhites surprisingly finding themselves in a relegation scrap, they would struggle to persuade top-class players to join in the summer if they fail to keep hold of their top-flight status.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Meanwhile, following a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, Tottenham are set to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg in midweek.