Liverpool now eyeing move for Santos starlet Vinicius Lira

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Brazilian left-back Vinicius Lira from Santos next summer as a potential replacement for Andrew Robertson, according to Sport Witness.

Since completing his move from Hull City in 2017, the 32-year-old has been integral to the club’s achievements, but he has found it difficult to hold down a regular starting place this season.

He was heavily linked with a departure last summer, particularly from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports, but a move failed to materialise.

However, he is facing growing uncertainty over his role at Liverpool after a campaign in which his involvement has been significantly reduced.

Across the current Premier League campaign, the Scotland international has made 18 appearances, accumulating just 753 minutes, with only six starts in 30 games. As a result, he has largely been utilised from the bench rather than as a consistent starter.

This reduced role has coincided with the arrival of Miloš Kerkez, who has moved ahead of the experienced full-back in the pecking order, making a summer departure highly likely.

According to Sports Witness, Liverpool are already exploring potential replacements for Robertson and have earmarked Santos’ fast-rising left-back, Lira, as a viable option.

The report adds that the Reds have been closely monitoring the Brazilian in recent months ahead of a possible move to Anfield next summer.

Liverpool could do with more experience

Santos are currently preparing the 18-year-old for a more prominent role in the first team, and the Reds’ scouts are watching his development at Vila Belmiro, according to the report.

Liverpool have placed strong emphasis on elite youth recruitment and development in recent years, while still complementing the squad with experienced first-team additions.

Rio Ngumoha has already shown his potential since he arrived from Chelsea. The Merseyside outfit have also added Talla Ndiaye from Amitié FC, along with 17-year-old centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe from FK Austria Wien.

Although Lira would represent another intelligent acquisition, he still needs further development — meaning the club would be better served prioritising a more experienced option while gradually integrating him into the first team to help him adapt to the demands of the league.

Moreover, the Brazil U20 international has been sidelined until 2027 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, so pursuing a more proven Premier League-level player may represent the more sensible approach.