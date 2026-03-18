Everton and West Ham now eyeing move for Myles Lewis-Skelly

Everton and West Ham United have joined the race to sign Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Lewis-Skelly, valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, earned his breakthrough during the 2024–25 season, seizing opportunities amid an injury-hit campaign.

However, he now finds himself struggling for game time just less than a year after starting the UEFA Champions League clash against 15-time holders Real Madrid.

While he has started six of Arsenal’s nine Champions League matches, featuring in notable victories against Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, and Inter Milan, he has played only 312 minutes of football in the Premier League this season. playing third fiddle in the pecking order.

As a result, CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal are considering a loan move for Lewis Skelly next summer to gain regular playing time and develop further, with the view of potentially returning to the Gunners’ squad.

Hence, several Premier League clubs are now looking to sign the England international ahead of next summer, according to the report.

Among the clubs vying for Lewis Skelly’s signature are Everton and West Ham, according to CaughtOffside, which claims that the Premier League duo are closely monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation as the summer window approaches.

Battle for Myles Lewis-Skelly

The Premier League table-toppers are open to his departure, with guarantees of regular playing time, and the Toffees, the Hammers, and Crystal Palace are also keen, according to the report.

Mikel Arteta has moulded the current Arsenal side into a well-drilled unit, adopting a more direct approach compared to his earlier teams as he pushes to deliver the club’s first Premier League title since 2004.

That evolution has influenced recruitment, with a clear focus on players capable of meeting the league’s physical demands. Alongside Riccardo Calafiori, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2024, Arteta has also brought in Piero Hincapié from Bayer 04 Leverkusen on loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

This has led to reduced playing time for Lewis Skelly, making a summer departure to gain more playing time the more logical choice for both the player and the club.

With Everton and West Ham showing interest, it’ll be interesting to see how the transfer plays out, especially with other clubs expected to join the race as the summer approaches.