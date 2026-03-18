Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Yirenkyi

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign FC Nordsjaelland star Caleb Yirenkyi, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, Casemiro is set to leave for free this summer, while Ugarte has been linked with a move away, having struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since joining from PSG.

Moreover, Mainoo’s existing deal is set to run until 2027, and his long-term future at Old Trafford is not yet secure. However, it has been suggested that United are prioritising tying him down to a fresh long-term deal.

With Man Utd set to secure European football next season, they need more than one midfielder this summer to cope with demanding fixtures next campaign.

TEAMtalk claim that despite failing to sign Carlos Baleba last year, Man Utd remain keen on him and are leading the race to secure his services. The Seagulls wanted around £100m last summer but are prepared to cash-in on him for around £70m this time around.

As a potential replacement for Baleba, Brighton have identified Yirenkyi as a serious option. However, Man Utd are also interested in him and have been monitoring his development extensively before making a potential swoop.

Moreover, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool have also been keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian. Numerous clubs even sent scouts to watch him in action closely against FC Midtjylland last weekend.

Battle

The 20-year-old is efficient in the defensive midfield and box-to-box positions. He still has a contract until 2030, so Nordsjaelland are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

He is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, tidy with possession, and efficient in defensive contributions. So, Yirenkyi possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Arsenal already have a strong midfield department, so they don’t need to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves. However, Chelsea have struggled with fitness problems in the engine room this season, so they could do with signing a new option.

It remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford club, the West London club, or the North London club will eventually make a move to sign Yirenkyi this summer.