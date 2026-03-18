Kerkez, Salah and Ekitike back: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Galatasaray

Liverpool host Galatasaray at Anfield tonight at 17:45 local time in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, as they hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit on home soil after being on the losing end in last week’s first bout in Istanbul.

The team’s record at Anfield in the last few seasons in the Champions League is far from promising, but they will look to stay alive in the continental competition and go as deep as they can. Here is how the hosts are expected to line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker missed last week’s first leg due to a minor fitness problem but could start in this game having featured versus Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Defenders – Jeremie Frimpong might come back into the backline to feature as the right back having played on the flank at the weekend, with Dominik Szoboszlai potentially in a more advanced role, while Andy Robertson could be replaced by Milos Kerkez at left back.

Ibrahima Konate may return to the side at Joe Gomez’s expense and partner with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the back four.

Salah and Ekitike return

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are once again expected to hold the fort for Liverpool in the double pivot in midfield, whereas Dominik Szoboszlai could feature as the number 10, having played at right back against Tottenham Hotspur. The Hungarian international may replace Florian Wirtz as the number 10.

With Jeremie Frimpong moving into defence, Mohamed Salah might return to the starting eleven as the right winger, while Cody Gakpo, who was the striker in the Premier League outing last time, could revert to playing as the left winger.

Forward – Hugo Ekitike is expected to come back into the line-up for Liverpool to play as the solitary number nine.

Here is how the home side is expected to look on paper.