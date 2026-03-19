Arsenal now eyeing ambitious move for Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal have set their sights on Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a possible option to reinforce their squad next summer, as per Fichajes.

After dealing with a string of minor injuries early in the season, Camavinga was aiming to work his way back into the starting XI under Xabi Alonso, particularly after playing a key role for Madrid during Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure last season.

However, the 23-year-old is yet to get a consistent run of playing time as a starter, with both Alonso and newly appointed manager Álvaro Arbeloa favouring a midfield trio of Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Jude Bellingham.

While he has played an additional 407 minutes of football since Jude Bellingham’s injury, Arbeloa appears to lean towards highly rated academy prospect Thiago Pitarch, who has started the club’s double-leg tie against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League ahead of Camavinga, an indication of the faith and trust the manager has in the youngster.

That situation has fuelled growing speculation over a potential exit next summer, with multiple clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

One of the clubs showing interest in Camavinga is Arsenal, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Premier League table-toppers have set their sights on the former Rennes starlet as a potential midfield option, as they look to compete on all fronts next season.

Arsenal could sign Camavinga for just £43m

The Gunners’ head coach, Mikel Arteta, is looking to add more firepower to his squad next season and sees the France international as the ‘perfect piece’ to raise the technical level of his team, according to the report.

While Madrid would ideally demand an astronomical offer for the midfielder, it appears Arsenal could sign him cheaper than that, as Fichajes, citing Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, claims that the European giants could consider a sale if they receive offers in excess of £43m.

Arsenal will make their first return to Wembley in the final of the Carabao Cup when they face eight-time winners Manchester City on Sunday.

The clash will hand Arteta’s side the chance to achieve an unprecedented quadruple, having also progressed to the next rounds of the FA Cup and the Champions League, while also sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with seven games remaining.