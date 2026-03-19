Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per Football Insider.

Although the Red Devils revamped the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer, they have found themselves in need of a new left-winger.

The Brazilian can provide cover in this position but is more comfortable centrally. Patrick Dorgu has shown glimpses of his qualities as a left-winger this season, but is a left-back by trait.

Now, Football Insider state that Manchester United have identified Ndiaye as a serious target to reinforce the left flank after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, and could make a concrete approach during the off-season.

Arsenal are also interested in the Senegalese international but aren’t willing to make a move to seal the deal as they don’t believe he is consistent enough to play at the highest level.

The player is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. However, Everton have no intention of parting ways with him as they are looking to build a squad to compete in European competitions and don’t want to sell key stars. But Ndiaye is keen on playing at the highest level at some stage of his career.

Ndiaye is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Battle

After joining the Toffees from Olympique de Marseille, Ndiaye scored 11 goals across all competitions last term. This season, he has made eight goal contributions in 24 Premier League appearances.

Moreover, the forward has been helping his side to push for a European place finish, sitting only two points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in the English top flight, Ndiaye has secured his place in the Senegal national team’s starting line-up.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.