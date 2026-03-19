Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ signing Sporting’s Suarez

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing Sporting CP star Luis Suarez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After cashing-in on Viktor Gyokeres last summer, the Lions decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing the Colombian from Almeria.

The 28-year-old showcased his goal-scoring prowess in La Liga 2 last term, making 39 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions.

This season, he has continued to display impressive performances, netting 30 goals and registering six assists in 37 matches in all competitions.

The South American has helped Sporting reach the Champions League quarter-final by beating Bodo/Glimt in the last-16, and they are set to face Arsenal next month.

After a 3–0 first-leg defeat to the Norwegian side, the Portuguese giants bounced back with a 5–0 home win in the second leg, with Suárez converting a penalty for the third goal.

After proving his worth in club football, Suarez has secured his place in the Colombian national team.

Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by Suarez’s performances this season, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him and are ‘seriously considering’ paying his £69m release clause.

Suarez to Liverpool

After letting Darwin Núñez leave last summer, Liverpool decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak. Although the Frenchman has shown glimpses of his qualities this season, the Swedish international has failed to find his footing at Anfield, with injuries playing a key role.

So, perhaps Slot is willing to sign a new striker. Suarez is quick, can link up the play, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, is efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, Goncalo Ramos, Darwin Núñez, and Gyokeres have failed to replicate their Liga Portugal form after taking the next step in their career.

So, the Merseyside club need to be mindful of that before making a potential swoop for Suarez. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the reigning Premier League champions eventually opt to secure the Sporting star’s service in the upcoming summer transfer window.