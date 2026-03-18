[Teams] Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool will be looking to turn around a one-goal deficit when they take on Galatasaray at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

The Reds have work to do on Merseyside after an early Mario Lemina goal was enough to give Galatasaray a 1-0 lead heading into tonight’s decisive second leg.

Arne Slot has made four changes from the side that started during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League. Alisson Becker is among those to retain their place as the Brazilian starts in goal once again.

Jeremie Frimpong keeps his place at right-back while Ibrahima Konate is recalled to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s back four. Milos Kerkez is also recalled to replace Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch continues in the holding midfield role alongside Alexis MacAllister. Dominik Szoboszlai starts in the attacking midfield position once again so Curtis Jones has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Mohamed Salah was rested against Spurs at the weekend but the Egyptian international is back in Liverpool’s starting eleven tonight. Rio Ngumoha drops to the bench despite an impressive outing on Sunday.

Florian Wirtz keeps his place on the left flank but we see a change up top with Hugo Ekitike recalled to lead the line up front. Cody Gakpo is the man to make way.

As for the visitors, Victor Osimhen is the obvious dangerman in attack. Lucas Torreira starts in midfield alongside Lemina while Leroy Sane has to settle for a place among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Liverpool

Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Virgil, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Nyoni, Nallo, Morrison, Ngumoha.

Galatasaray

Çakır; Boey, Singo, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yılmaz, Gabriel Sara, Sallai; Osimhen.

Subs: Sen, Guvenc, Icardi, Sane, Yunus Akgun, Elmali, Gundogan, Kutucu, Asprilla, Ayhan, Gurpuz, Lang