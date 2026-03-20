Liverpool lead to sign Man Utd & Chelsea target Camavinga

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, the Japanese international has struggled to find regular game time since Arne Slot’s arrival as the manager. Moreover, he has been out injured in recent weeks.

Jones, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away in recent months as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season. Szoboszlai, on the other hand, is an attacking midfielder by trait but has played in the right-back position several times this season due to injury problems of Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

So, it appears Slot is looking to upgrade the engine room in the summer, and TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool have identified Camavinga as a serious option.

The Merseyside club hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman as they previously attempted to sign him after being impressed by his performances for Stade Rennais.

However, Real Madrid eventually managed to persuade him to join. Now, Los Blancos are prepared to cash-in on him this summer, so Liverpool have an opportunity to finally secure his service.

Battle

The report state that Man Utd and Chelsea have also expressed their interest in signing Camavinga by taking advantage of his current situation. However, Liverpool are currently the frontrunners in this race.

Although it has been suggested that Los Blancos might demand around £70m to sell Camavinga this summer, they could be open to letting him leave for closer to £43m, despite the 23-year-old’s contract running until 2029.

Camavinga likes to be deployed in the defensive midfield position but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

The midfielder is still very young and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to lure him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu by defeating Man Utd and Chelsea in this race.