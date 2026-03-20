Liverpool battling with Euro giants to sign Inter’s Bastoni

Liverpool are reportedly battling with European giants over a deal to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, as per a recent report.

Since moving to Anfield from Southampton, Virgil Van Dijk has enjoyed great success over the years, winning every possible major competition. However, the 34-year-old has shown signs of decline this season.

With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next term, TEAMtalk claim that the Merseyside club have started exploring options to replace the Dutchman. The Reds have identified Nico Schlotterbeck and Micky Van de Ven as potential options.

However, citing recent reports, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool have also earmarked Bastoni as a serious option and have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him.

The 26-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, and the Nerazzurri previously wanted around £69m to sell him. However, they are now ready to cash-in for £43m.

However, purchasing the Italian won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Barcelona are also interested in him, while the player is keen on joining the Blaugrana if he were to leave San Siro Stadium this summer.

Bastoni is a left-footed, 6ft 3in tall, technically gifted centre-back. He is considered one of the best defenders in Serie A and has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Italian national team’s starting line-up.

Bastoni to Liverpool

Apart from Van Dijk, Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni as options to deploy in the centre-back positions. However, the Frenchman’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Leoni has been out injured, while Gomez has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. So, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club are planning to revamp the defence. Liverpool have already signed Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, and he is set to join at the end of this season.

Bastoni is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Barcelona in this race.