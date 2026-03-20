Man Utd & Liverpool showing ‘serious’ interest in Rayan

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘serious’ interest in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Rayan, as per TEAMtalk.

After cashing-in on Antoine Semenyo, the Cherries decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing the Brazilian in the winter window.

He showcased his productivity at Estadio Sao Januario last year, making 21 goal contributions across all competitions. Now, he has displayed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League immediately, making three goal contributions in seven matches.

TEAMtalk claim that the 19-year-old was already on the radar of several big European clubs, but they didn’t opt to take the gamble, which Bournemouth did. Now, they have started showing ‘serious’ interest in signing him after being impressed by his performances in the English top-flight.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop in the summer. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also in this race.

Having recently moved to Vitality Stadium, Rayan still has a contract until 2031. So, Andoni Iraola’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him, and he has a £86m release clause.

The youngster is a left-footed right-winger by trait but can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He is 6ft 1in tall, quick, strong, and good in the air. Moreover, he is technically sound and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Battle

Mohamed Salah has established himself as a legendary figure for Liverpool since joining from AS Roma, winning every possible major competition over the years.

However, he has shown signs of decline this season. So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging ahead of the summer window.

It has been suggested that Arne Slot’s side are looking to sign a new right-winger to replace the Egyptian and have seemingly identified Rayan as a serious option.

Meanwhile, Man Utd already have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo as options to deploy on the right flank. Therefore, they don’t need to invest more to add further depth to this position.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Rayan’s services in the upcoming summer transfer window.