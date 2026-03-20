Fofana and Gusto return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Everton

Chelsea visit Hill Dickinson Stadium for the very first time in the Premier League on matchday 31 tomorrow to take on Everton at 17:30 local time as they look to bounce back from a three-match losing streak.

Liam Rosenior’s men need to pick up maximum points to finish as high up the table as they can, and will be the favourites to beat the Toffees away from home. That said, here is how they might line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in goal ahead of Filip Jorgensen.

Defenders – Malo Gusto might play as the right back, replacing Mamadou Sarr, who had a disappointing game against Paris Saint-Germain, while Marc Cucurella may continue to play as the left back. A change is set to be enforced in the heart of the backline as Trevoh Chalobah could be replaced by Wesley Fofana, who may pair with Jorrel Hato in the back four.

No changes higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos have emerged as Liam Rosenior’s go-to pairing in the double pivot for Chelsea, and the South Americans may continue to play together once again, with Enzo Fernandez assuming an advanced role as the attacking midfielder.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer could be employed on the right wing and Pedro Neto might occupy the left flank.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line as the solitary striker for the Blues tomorrow.

Here is how Chelsea may look on paper.