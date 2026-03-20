Chelsea & Arsenal plot swoop to sign Christian Kofane

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane, as per a recent report.

Although Nicolas Jackson helped the Blues finish in the top four in the Premier League last campaign, they decided to revamp the frontline by letting the Senegalese leave.

The West London club bought João Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, respectively, last summer.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a bright campaign this season, scoring 18 goals and registering six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, Delap has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, scoring only twice and notching up three assists in 31 appearances in all tournaments.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Chelsea are ready to let Delap leave this summer and have earmarked Kofane as a serious option to bolster the No.9 position, with Liam Rosenior’s side following his development for a long time.

However, purchasing the 19-year-old won’t be straightforward, as Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in this race. Moreover, Arsenal have targeted Kofane as a serious option to replace Gabriel Jesus, and they are currently the frontrunners in this race.

Battle

Kofane joined Leverkusen from Spanish side Albacete last summer and still has a contract until 2029. So, the German side are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and have slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

The forward has enjoyed a promising campaign this season, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 17 starts across all competitions. He even played in both Champions League last-16 games against Arsenal.

Having shown glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga, the youngster has secured his place in the Cameroonian national team.

Kofane is 6ft 2in tall, old fashioned centre-forward. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in hold-up play, and works hard without possession. He is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.