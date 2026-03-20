Arsenal battling with Man Utd to sign Ajax star Mika Godts

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing highly rated Ajax winger Mika Godts, who is also of keen interest to Manchester United, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since moving to the Johan Cruyff Arena from Anderlecht in 2023, Godts has enjoyed a rapid rise — progressing from academy regular to making his senior debut at 17 in a 4–0 victory over Fortuna Sittard on April 9, 2023.

From that point, he has continued to build momentum, accumulating a further 102 appearances and scoring 22 goals.

The ongoing season is proving to be his most productive yet, with 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 matches across all competitions for the 36-time Dutch champions, who are battling to secure European qualification.

According to Konur, Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Godts, who is set to become a subject of keen interest when the summer transfer window opens.

While Ajax would like to keep him due to his prolific form, the journalist reports that the Godenzonens have placed a valuation on the youngster between £30 and £34m, with the Gunners now keen.

However, the Gunners are not alone in the race, as Konur claims that Premier League rivals Manchester United are set to battle with the Premier League leaders to sign the Belgian U20 international next summer.

Arsenal battling United for Godts

While an argument could be made on the different qualities of the leagues, Godts has matched and, in some areas, outperformed several Arsenal and United key players this season.

Despite Ajax’s inconsistent season, the 20-year-old has made 67 shots, more than Bryan Mbeumo’s 59 and Bukayo Saka’s 63, as per FOTMOB.

United’s Mbeumo slightly edges him in terms of successful passes with 79.5%, but his 78.8% success rate remains higher than Saka’s 76.6%.

His creativity has also stood out, with 63 chances created — 11 more than the Gunners’ vice-captain and 24 more than United’s talisman.

With a 48.1% success rate, dribbling remains his key asset. While he slightly trails behind Saka’s 53.3%, he is comfortably clear of Mbeumo, who has only completed 30.4% of his dribbles this season.

Beyond his dribbling and creativity, Godts also possesses a relentless work ethic off the ball, as evidenced by his 129 duels won, which is overwhelmingly higher than Mbeumo’s 69, with only Saka ranking higher with 158.

Both United and Arsenal have adopted an ambitious youth-driven recruitment strategy in recent seasons. Godts would be a good fit for either club, so it’ll be interesting to see which of the Premier League giants will win the race for his signature next summer.