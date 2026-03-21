Man Utd Transfer News
Michael Carrick wants to sign Dewsbury-Hall at Man Utd
Michael Carrick is reportedly keen on signing Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Manchester United, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
After joining Chelsea from Leicester City, the 27-year-old won the Club World Cup and Conference League. However, he struggled to find regular game time, starting only twice in the Premier League last term. As a result, he decided to leave Stamford Bridge, and the Toffees purchased him last summer.
The Englishman has enjoyed a promising campaign this season, making nine goal contributions in 24 Premier League appearances. He has even been helping his side to push for a European place finish. The midfielder guided Everton to a 1-0 victory over Man Utd by scoring the winner at Old Trafford earlier this season.
Now, Fichajes state that following the upturn in form under interim boss Carrick, Man Utd are planning to make him the permanent manager. The ex-midfielder is willing to reinforce the engine room at Old Trafford this summer and has identified Dewsbury-Hall as a serious option after being impressed by his performances this season.
With the Red Devils set to qualify for European football next season, they are prioritising adding depth to the squad and are seriously considering signing the Everton star. United are even preparing to open negotiations over this deal before the end of this season.
Having recently moved to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Dewsbury-Hall still has a contract until 2030. So, the Merseyside club aren’t in any rush to sell him and have no intention of parting ways with him this year.
Dewsbury-Hall to Man Utd
However, David Moyes’ side might change their stance should they receive an offer of around £50m. The report claim that Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in Dewsbury-Hall as Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop.
The Englishman is a technically gifted, creative midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the double midfield pivot position if needed.
With Mason Mount continuing to struggle with fitness problems, Man Utd could do with signing a new No.10 to support Bruno Fernandes. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure Dewsbury-Hall’s services during the offseason.
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