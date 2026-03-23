Arsenal want Wesley Franca to replace Ben White



According to TeamTALK, Arsenal have identified Roma right-back Wesley Franca as a replacement for Ben White during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have had a good campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. They recently lost the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, but still have three competitions to win.

The London heavyweights are in a strong position in the Premier League with a 9-point lead over Man City at the top and have a great chance to end their long wait for the title.

Regardless, there will be another spending spree at the end of the season, and Teamtalk claim that the club are aiming to cash in on the services of White if an opportunity arises.

Mikel Arteta’s side have identified Wesley as a potential replacement for the Englishman following his superb progress at Roma, whom he joined from Flamengo this campaign.

Possible transfer

White has struggled with form and fitness concerns over the last couple of seasons. He was picked to start at right-back in the Carabao Cup final and had a tough second half against Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki.

Jurrien Timber has been the regular right-back for the London giants and his absence was felt yesterday. Arteta may want a better competitor and the club could decide to part ways with White when the season ends.

The 28-year-old will enter the last 2 years of his contract in the summer and the club may seek to recoup some of the £50 million spent on him. Wesley may have only joined Roma last summer, but he has made a big impression.

The Brazilian ace joined the Giallorossi in a deal worth £26 million. He has made 6 goal contributions for the Serie A giants and has also been solid defensively with 5 duels & 2 tackles won per game alongside 4 recoveries.

Wesley has caught the eye operating as a left and right wing-back for Roma this term. His discipline needs some improvement (2 red cards), but he has the attributes to become an elite full-back in the long run at his age (22).

Roma are presently 3 points behind high-flying Como in 4th in the Champions League race in Serie A. If they were to miss out on qualification, Arsenal could seek to prise him away for £40-45m this summer as Roma may need to balance their books.