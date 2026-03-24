Man Utd battling with Chelsea & Everton to sign Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Everton over a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through the Gunners’ Hale End academy, the 19-year-old made his first-team debut in 2024. Amid Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness problems, Lewis-Skelly played regularly last term, making three goal contributions and keeping four clean sheets in 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, since Piero Hincapié’s arrival, he has struggled to find regular game time this season, starting only seven times in the Champions League and Premier League combined.

So, he has lost his place in the England national team, and speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk claim that Lewis-Skelly is open to leaving his boyhood club to play regularly and develop his career, while Arsenal are prepared to cash-in. With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, they are in a strong position to demand a big fee, and he is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

Man Utd are planning to sign a new left-back to create competition for Luke Shaw and have identified Lewis-Skelly as a serious option.

However, Chelsea previously expressed their interest in signing him, while Everton and Brentford have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

Battle

The report state that Man Utd have earmarked Fulham star Antonee Robinson and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell as potential alternative options if they fail to sign the Arsenal star.

Lewis-Skelly is a technically gifted left-back but is also efficient in the engine room. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, and can play threading passes between the lines.

Apart from Shaw, Man Utd currently have Patrick Dorgu as a left-back option, but he has shown more promise as a winger than a fullback. So, it appears the Red Devils are looking to sign a new left-back.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato as left-back options. However, the Dutchman is a centre-back by trait, therefore, perhaps the West London club are planning to sign a new fullback to support the Spaniard.

On the other hand, Everton are edging closer towards qualifying for Europe next season, so they are seemingly aiming to add depth to their squad.

Lewis-Skelly is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Everton should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.