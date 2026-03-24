Liverpool keen on signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon in the summer

Liverpool have been frustrating to watch in the Premier League for much of 2025/26, and with 10 losses already to their name in the English top-flight, not many players have been criticised as much as Cody Gakpo.

Arne Slot has been accused of undeservingly employing his compatriot in the final third and there has suggestions that the Reds are planning on replacing the left winger with a like-for-like replacement in the summer transfer window.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has emerged as a key target for Liverpool after his impressive campaign with the Magpies, for whom he has delivered 17 goals and five assists in all competitions this year.

Newcastle are at a risk of missing out on the Champions League and without European football, not only would key players want to leave the club but they will also be under pressure to sell some of them in order to balance their accounts.

Gordon an excellent signing

Anthony Gordon promises to be a super signing for Liverpool. His experience in the Premier League will hold him in good stead if he was to join the Reds, while he has also proven that he can perform on the biggest stage with displays in the Champions League.

Gordon’s excellent dribbling, off the ball movement and directness in the final third will win him a regular place in the Liverpool starting eleven, whereas his pressing and defensive work-rate will be viewed as a welcome bonus by the club.

The 25-year-old still has significant football under his belt and promises to be a long-term option for Liverpool. He is valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt but might cost much more given his quality and cruciality to the Newcastle United line-up.

It will be interesting to see how much his asking price is during the summer and the amount Liverpool are prepared to pay, especially given that their defence and midfield also need serious revamping sooner rather than later.