Man Utd express interest in Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly next summer, as per Fichajes.

Lewis-Skelly made his breakthrough during the 2024–25 season, taking his chances in an injury-hit campaign.

He now finds himself short of regular minutes, less than a year after starting a UEFA Champions League fixture against 15-time winners Real Madrid.

Although he has started six of Arsenal’s nine Champions League matches, featuring in key wins over Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan, he has managed just 312 minutes in the Premier League this season, effectively third in the pecking order, with his only start coming in a 2–1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in December.

This has led to speculations about a possible departure to gain more playing time as the transfer window approaches.

One of the clubs looking to sign Lews-Skelly is Man Utd, according to Fichajes, which claims the 13-time Premier League champions have set their sights on the 19-year-old as a potential option to reinforce their left-back ranks.

While the Red Devils have other targets, including Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, and RB Leipzig’s David Raum, the 19-year-old has been earmarked as the ‘preferred option’ by the club’s recruitment department, according to the report.

However, Fichajes adds that Arsenal are reluctant to allow the England international to depart the Emirates Stadium and will only consider offers close to £51m to sanction his departure.

‘Spectacular’ left-back

As the summer window nears, pressure is mounting on United’s hierarchy to assemble a squad capable of a title challenge after recent years of inconsistency and subpar performances.

Before any agreement can be completed, however, United must first come through a demanding end to the campaign, as securing UEFA Champions League qualification will be a crucial factor in attracting their targets.

United currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as left-back options, but Michael Carrick prefers Dorgu in a more attacking role, where he excelled before his injury.

The Dane is likely to retain that role upon his return, making a move for a more defensively minded left back essential next summer.

After putting in a solid shift in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Madrid last season, Premier League and Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher described Lewis Skelly as ‘spectacular’ in his post-match analysis.

Hence, the versatile defender would be a solid option to immediately slot into United’s backline and potentially phase out Luke Shaw when his deal runs out at the end of next season.