Arsenal ready to launch big-money move for Ayyoub Bouaddi



According to Teamtalk, Arsenal are ready to make a big-money move for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners strengthened their midfield department last summer with the signings of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard from Real Sociedad and Brentford respectively.

The London giants are likely to make another addition to their ranks at the end of the season, and Bouaddi has emerged as a top target.

Arsenal had scouts watching him in action during Lille’s 2-1 win over Marseille, but they are not alone. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Bouaddi too.

Huge talent

Bouaddi was linked with a move to the Gunners prior to the winter transfer window, but nothing materialised as the midfielder opted to sign a new long-term contract with Lille instead.

However, this has not stopped speculation regarding his future. It has been reported that Lille could sanction his departure for around £43 million at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Arsenal have been keeping a close eye and could make a genuine approach for his services, given his versatility. He is primarily a central midfielder, but can play as a number six too.

At just 18, Bouaddi has already made close to 100 first-team appearances for Lille. In the current season, he has been brilliant in the defensive scheme of things, winning almost 60% of his duels.

The teenager has also won 2 tackles per game alongside 5 recoveries. His passing accuracy is quite good a 85% and should only improve with a more possession-based club such as the Gunners.

A move for Bouaddi may coincide with a possible exit. Norgaard has talked up the possibility of returning to Brondby before calling time on his career. He could pursue a new challenge amid the lack of playing time.

In our opinion, Arsenal could sign Bouaddi to be an understudy to Zubimendi and Declan Rice in the Gunners’ midfield before establishing himself as a potential starter for the club in the next few seasons.

Arsenal face plenty of competition to purchase the highly-rated Frenchman and may need to be wary of interest from Chelsea, who have a good track record of signing upcoming talents from across the world.