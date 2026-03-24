Chelsea to launch formal bid to sign Strahinja Pavlovic

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to launch a formal proposal to sign AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, as per a recent Italian report.

Since moving to San Siro Stadium from Red Bull Salzburg a couple of years ago, the 24-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter. He won the Supercoppa Italiana last term and has been guiding the Rossoneri to mount a title charge in Serie A this season, sitting six points behind league leader Inter Milan.

In 30 appearances across all competitions, the Serbian international has netted four goals and registered a solitary assist this campaign. Moreover, he has helped his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Chelsea are planning to reinforce the defensive department, having endured a difficult campaign this term.

The Blues have identified Pavlovic as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and are even willing to launch a formal £35m proposal to finalise the operation.

However, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have no intention of parting ways with Pavlovic for any less than £52m, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

The Milan star, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a left-footed centre-back by trait but can also provide cover in the left-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Pavlovic to Chelsea

Chelsea currently have Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, and Jorrel Hato as left-footed centre-backs. However, Colwill has been out since the start of this season due to a serious knee injury.

On the other hand, Badiashile has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from AS Monaco. Hato, meanwhile, has taken time to settle into his new surroundings. He is still very young and needs time to develop.

So, Chelsea could do with signing a new left-sided defender. Pavlovic is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

He isn’t a finished article yet and would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.