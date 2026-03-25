Liverpool eyeing summer transfer for Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong

Liverpool are expectedly to significantly revamp their defence during the summer transfer window. While there still is no clarity on Ibrahima Konate’s future, Virgil van Dijk’s age means he requires a replacement and depth at right back may be improved too.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool are planning to answer their problems by making one versatile signing, and consequently, they have identified Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong as a potential signing.

The 19-year-old has been a key player in Enzo Maresca’s and Liam Rosenior’s teams this season, and is widely regarded as one of the club’s finest young players. With an ability to play as centre back and right back, Liverpool’s interest in him is not a surprise.

Liverpool might have to make a compelling offer

Josh Acheampong is highly valued at Chelsea and with the club building a squad around younger players, it would come as a surprise if the teenager is allowed to leave very easily, especially for a domestic rival in Liverpool.

Transfermarkt has valued Acheampong at £22 million but considering his age and qualities, it remains to be seen how much Chelsea seek for his services and how much Liverpool are prepared to pay as well considering their serious need for a defender.

Acheampong is naturally a central defender who excels at reading the game well, winning aerial duels thanks to his height of over six feet, making accurate tackles, and helping build from the back with his good ball control.

His attributes at right back include quick pace, which allows him to cover the defensive and offensive third, both, and his crossing is also fairly decent. All things considered, he promises to be a good long-term signing for Liverrpool.

However, in order to convince Acheampong and Chelsea to get a deal done, the Reds would need to offer the player guarantees over his role in their squad and his club a decent transfer fee.