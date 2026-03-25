Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Lewis Hall

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Anfield from AFC Bournemouth last summer, Milos Kerkez has displayed inconsistent performances this season. Still, he continues to feature regularly in Arne Slot’s starting line-up, making four goal contributions in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Andy Robertson was the Reds’ first-choice left-back over the years, but he showed signs of decline last term, even though he helped his side win the Premier League title.

So, Slot’s side decided to sign a new left-back. With Robertson’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring options to sign a new left-sided defender.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the Merseyside club have earmarked Hall as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Englishman hasn’t just attracted Liverpool’s attention, as Man Utd and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Newcastle might even be forced to sell a few stars if they fail to secure Champions League football next season. However, Eddie Howe’s side have no intention of parting ways with Hall, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

He currently has a contract until 2029, and the Magpies aren’t in any rush to sell him. The youngster is even settled at the Tyneside club and isn’t keen on leaving.

Battle

Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, Shaw has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, while Dorgu has shown eye-catching performances as a winger. So, it appears United are considering signing a new left-back to support the Englishman.

On the other hand, Arsenal currently have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as left-back options. Moreover, Jurrien Timber can provide cover in this position if needed. Therefore, the Gunners don’t need to invest more to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Hall is a technically gifted player and has secured his place in the England national team, having displayed impressive performances this season.

So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in the summer window.