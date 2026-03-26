Arsenal now eyeing moves for Wesley Franca and Vanderson

Arsenal have identified AS Roma’s Wesley Franca and Monaco’s Vanderson as right-back targets to reinforce their squad next season, according to Fichajes.

Arsenal currently have Ben White and Jurriën Timber as their right-back options, while Cristhian Mosquera has also delivered solid performances whenever deployed in that role.

This season, however, White has slipped behind Timber in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, operating as a backup at right-back and no longer featuring in central defence, where William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié are preferred options.

The defender is set to enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and his limited involvement has fuelled speculation over a possible exit from north London, five years after his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

While the England international remains tied to the Emirates Stadium until 2028, a departure next summer cannot be ruled out, and the Gunners are already exploring other options.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have set their sights on Roma’s Wesley and Monaco’s Vanderson as potential right-back options for next season.

The report adds that the Gunners are looking to reinforce their squad with viable players to achieve sustained dominance, and the club’s coaching staff are impressed by the Brazilian duo’s international reputation, having already earned caps for Brazil.

Arsenal exploring White replacements

For Wesley, the report adds that Arsenal have been impressed by his physicality and attacking prowess at Roma this season and have included him among their priority targets for next summer, although they’ll have to battle Real Madrid and Manchester City.

On the other hand, the North Londoners are closely monitoring Vanderson and could make a swoop next summer should White depart the club, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also keen, according to the report.

Arsenal’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple ended with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

White started at right back after Timber was left out of the squad with an injury, and he can’t really be faulted for any of Nico O’Reilly’s two goals.

With rumours of a potential departure swirling ahead of next summer, either Franca or Vanderson would be a viable option to replace him. However, both players are expected to cost more than their respective Transfermarkt valuations of £34m and £17m.