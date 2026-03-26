Man Utd ready to spend big to sign Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend a big amount of money to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per a recent Spanish report.

The 22-year-old started his youth career at El Campillo before spending time with Recreativo and Real Betis. He moved to the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy back in 2016.

After coming through the Catalan giants’ youth system, he made his first team debut in 2023 before establishing himself as a key starter this campaign.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, the Spaniard has netted 12 times and registered 16 assists. Having proven his worth at Camp Nou, he has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team.

Meanwhile, it appears that despite already having Mason Mount as an option to support Bruno Fernandes, Man Utd are looking for a new creative midfielder as the Englishman has struggled to stay fit in recent years.

Now, as per a recent Spanish report (via TEAMtalk), the Red Devils have identified Lopez as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and are willing to launch a formal £86m proposal to finalise the operation.

With Barcelona struggling with financial difficulties, they are ready to sell a few stars this summer to balance the books. However, Hansi Flick’s side have no intention of parting ways with Lopez, with his existing deal set to run until 2031.

Lopez to Man Utd

Barcelona are open to cashing-in on Alejandro Balde, Dani Olmo, and Jules Kounde, while Man Utd are considering making a move for Balde to create competition for Luke Shaw.

Lopez is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also efficient on the flanks if needed. He is an energetic player, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, is efficient in creating opportunities for the attackers, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Although the 22-year-old is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet, he has shown glimpses of his qualities at the highest level in recent years. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.