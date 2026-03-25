Liverpool ‘working overtime’ to sign Bayern’s Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly ‘working overtime’ to sign Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma back in 2017, Mohamed Salah has established himself as a legendary figure, winning every possible major competition. The Egyptian is currently the third-highest scorer of all-time for the Reds and their highest scorer in the Premier League.

His contract was about to expire last summer, but he enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 57 goal contributions across all competitions. As a result, the Merseyside club decided to hand him a fresh term until 2027.

However, the 33-year-old has shown clear signs of decline this campaign, scoring only five times in 22 Premier League appearances. So, Liverpool have decided to part ways with him by terminating his current deal in the summer.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have started ‘working overtime’ to sign a replacement for Salah and have identified Olise as a serious target.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Bayern Munich have no intention of letting him leave, but Arne Slot’s side feel they might be able to tempt him back to the English top flight.

The Bavarian club previously expressed their interest in Cody Gakpo, and Liverpool are even ready to include the Dutchman in a part-exchange deal to finalise the operation.

Olise to Liverpool

The report claim that Liverpool have earmarked Yan Diomande as a potential alternative option if they fail to sign the Frenchman, valued at around £121m by Transfermarkt.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga. After registering 40 goal contributions last term, he has netted 16 goals and notched up 23 assists this campaign.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to challenge on all fronts. Having proven his worth in club football, Olise has secured his place in the France national team’s starting line-up.

He is a left-footed right winger like Salah, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. He previously proved his worth in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to purchase him.