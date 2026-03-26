Liverpool and Manchester United exploring shock transfer for Antonio Rudiger

Liverpool and Manchester United are in a battle for Champions League places through a top five Premier League finish, and with both rivals expected to be in the transfer market this summer for defenders, they may lock horns for mutual targets as well.

Italian source Tutto Sport has reported that the Reds and the Red Devils are interested in signing Real Madrid centre back Antonio Rudiger, whose contract in the Spanish capital expires this summer, on a free transfer.

Previously of Chelsea, Rudiger is one of the world’s best and most experienced central defenders, and with two Champions League wins to his name, Liverpool and United are looking to bring in some much-needed experience and leadership.

Virgil van Dijk has not been very good for Liverpool in recent weeks, whereas Man United have Harry Maguire, but he also does not have the experience of being in a winning dressing room, like Rudiger does.

PL return not a strong likelihood for Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger was a fan favourite at Chelsea before joining Real Madrid, where he has emerged as a key player under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso as well as Alvaro Arbeloa, so returning to England to join Liverpool or Manchester United is unlikely.

Real Madrid are expected to hold contract negotiations with the German international in the upcoming weeks, and if they manage to tie him down to a short-term deal, questions raised over his future will be answered at least until summer 2027.

On the other hand, if Rudiger does not stay at Madrid, it is very likely that he will head to the Middle East considering interest from Saudi Arabian sides in him as he enters the final years of his career.