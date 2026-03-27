Liverpool identify Michael Olise, Yan Diomandé & Francisco Conceição to replace Salah

Liverpool have identified Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao as potential options to replace Mohamed Salah next season, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

Taking to his social media accounts on Wednesday, Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season in an emotional video that brought reactions from present and past football fans, players and pundits across the football world.

The 33-year-old only recently renewed his contract at Anfield last April but is now set to leave this summer, bringing an end to a successful trophy-laden nine-year spell at the club following his move from AS Roma in 2017.

Salah said, ‘Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.’

With his departure now confirmed, the Premier League defending champions are already exploring possible options in the market to replace their talisman at the end of the season.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool are looking to sign two high-level wingers to reinforce their attack next season, and on top of the list is Bayern’s Olise.

Among those targets, Olise, who has 43 goal contributions in 39 games, is at the top of the list, although Bayern are keen on retaining him at the Allianz Arena beyond the summer, according to the report.

Four-man shortlist

Writing on French outlet RMC Sport, Hawkins claims that the Reds have also shown ‘strong interest’ in Leipzig’s Diomande and are now considering a swoop, having closely watched his performance in recent months.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is another name on their shortlist, according to the report, which reveals that Liverpool are now keeping tabs on the Frenchman ahead of a possible move amid his contractual situation with PSG.

Arne Slot has also included Juventus’ versatile winger Conceicao among his shortlist of targets to potentially replace Salah when the Egyptian departs, Hawkins adds.

The quartet all possess unique qualities, with Olise standing out with his creativity and constant goal threat that has placed him among Europe’s most terrific forwards.

With three more years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, Liverpool will need to submit a significant offer around the Frenchman’s £120m Transfermarkt valuation to convince Bayern, who are resolved to retaining him.