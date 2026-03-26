Man Utd & Liverpool hold talks to sign Alphonso Davies

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Vancouver Whitecaps, the 25-year-old has enjoyed great success over the years, winning six Bundesliga titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, he has been struggling with fitness problems in recent years. After recovering from a serious knee issue, he returned to action in December last year but has been sidelined due to a muscular problem in recent weeks.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite recently signing a new deal until 2030 at Bayern Munich, intermediaries connected to the player have started exploring options to find a new suitable destination for him.

Although the Bavarian club aren’t desperate to cash-in on him, they are prepared to let him leave if they receive a lucrative proposal, with the Canadian valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt.

Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to upgrade the left-back position this summer, and they have been offered the chance to sign Davies. Apart from them, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been made aware that the player might be open to leaving this summer.

Battle

Davies is a versatile player, as he used to be a wide forward but has become a left-back since moving to Germany. He is extremely quick, technically sound, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient going forward.

The North American previously showed weaknesses in defensive contributions, but has significantly improved this aspect in recent years. Although he has started only five matches across all competitions this season, he has registered two assists and kept a solitary clean sheet.

Davies is considered one of the best left-backs in the world and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Allianz Arena in the upcoming summer transfer window.