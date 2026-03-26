Liverpool lead to sign Man Utd & Arsenal target Camavinga

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Eduardo Camavinga, as per Caught Offside.

Despite winning the Premier League title, the Reds decided to revamp the squad last summer. Unfortunately, they have endured a disappointing campaign this season.

Having failed to win the last three league matches, the Merseyside club are currently fifth in the table with 49 points from 31 matches.

With Chelsea also struggling, Liverpool still have the chance to secure Champions League football next season. A fifth-place finish might be enough to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next season.

On the other hand, Liverpool have reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup and the Champions League and are set to face Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, next month.

Unless they can turn their form around dramatically, it looks highly unlikely that Arne Slot’s side will win any major trophy this campaign.

As a result of Liverpool’s below-average performances this season, speculation surrounding Slot’s future has been emerging in recent months. However, it appears Liverpool have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad next summer.

Battle

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are looking to refresh the midfield department and have earmarked Camavinga as a serious option. The player is expected to leave Real Madrid for a fee of around £43m this summer, and his representatives have been making contact to find a new suitable destination for him.

Man Utd and Chelsea are interested in the Frenchman, while Arsenal have been made aware that the player might leave during the offseason.

However, Liverpool are currently ‘most advanced’ in finalising the operation, having already held two rounds of talks with the player. On the other hand, Arsenal and Man Utd aren’t prioritising signing Camavinga; instead, they want Premier League-proven names and have earmarked Sandro Tonali as a key option.

Arsenal would only make a move for Camavinga if they can’t sign their primary target and are willing to seal the deal on a loan deal.

Camavinga is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Man Utd, or Arsenal should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service this summer.