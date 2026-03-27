Chelsea keen on signing Man Utd & Tottenham target El Mala

Chelsea are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in trumping Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign FC Koln star Said El Mala, as per TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign this season, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 14 starts across all competitions.

The youngster has even been playing a key role in his side’s quest for survival, sitting only two points ahead of the relegation playoff position. So, it appears the German’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are showing a ‘strong interest’ in El Mala and could make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.

However, Man Utd and Tottenham are also in this race, while Newcastle United are plotting a swoop as well. Saudi Arabian clubs, plus Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have even been keeping a close eye on his situation.

But Brighton and Hove Albion are currently the frontrunners in this race, and the player’s representatives, his parents, have even given the Seagulls permission to finalise the operation.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Koln are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in and want around £35m including bonuses.

Battle

Brighton saw their £26m bid turned down by the German side last winter and are preparing to launch an improved proposal worth around £30m this summer.

El Mala is a left-winger by trait, and Chelsea decided to reinforce this position by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens ahead of this season.

However, the former Dortmund star has been struggling with fitness problems this term, while Garnacho has failed to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.

So, it appears Liam Rosenior is looking to upgrade the frontline once again this summer. El Mala is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea, Man Utd, or Tottenham with a view to the long-term future, should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club, the North London club, or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.