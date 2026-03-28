Man Utd showing interest in Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Arsenal’s left-back Myles Lewis Skelly next summer, according to Danyal Khan.

The Englishman broke into the first team during the 2024–25 season, taking full advantage of opportunities in an injury-hit campaign.

However, less than a year on from starting a UEFA Champions League clash against 15-time winners Real Madrid, he is now struggling for consistent minutes.

Despite starting six of the Gunners’ nine Champions League matches — including notable victories over Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan — he has accumulated just 312 minutes in the Premier League this season, effectively operating as a third-choice option, with his only start coming in a 2–1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in December.

That situation has fuelled speculation over a possible exit, as he looks to secure more regular playing time ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Danyal Khan, Man Utd have shortlisted Lewis-Skelly among their list of left-back targets for next summer.

While it’s unclear if the 19-year-old has been earmarked for a summer departure, Arsenal need to sell players to raise funds, and United have now put the versatile defender on their radar alongside Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown and Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, as per the report.

United shortlist Lewis-Skelly

United currently have Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu as left-back options, while natural right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have also been deployed there on several occasions.

However, interim boss Michael Carrick appears to favour Shaw while utilising Dorgu in a more advanced role, a role in which he impressed against Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Arsenal before his injury.

Once he returns, the Danish international is expected to continue in that attacking role, which increases the need for a natural and defensively solid left-back next summer.

As a result, the Red Devils are now assessing potential targets for that position, with Lewis-Skelly now being added to their shortlist.

While he has been found wanting on a few occasions, the England international’s strong displays in the big matches against tough opponents are an indication that, with a good run of games, he could become one of the best left-backs in the league.

Another appealing factor in a move for Lewis-Skelly is that he could be signed for a fee slightly above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation, as Arsenal are not the best sellers in the league, with their biggest sale to date being Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a reported £35m fee.