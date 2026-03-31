Man Utd add Sandro Tonali at the top of midfield shortlist

Manchester United have placed Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali at the top of their midfield shortlist for next summer, according to Matteo Moretto.

Midfield reinforcements are likely to be a major priority for United next summer, particularly with Casemiro set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

He has remained one of the more reliable performers, appearing in 29 of 31 Premier League matches while recording seven goals and two assists, with his latest contribution coming in the 3–1 victory over Aston Villa, where he scored the opener.

Despite his good form, he will leave at the end of his contract, as both he and the club have confirmed.

As a result, the club have been linked with several midfielders in recent weeks, and Tonali has now emerged as another viable option in their list of potential targets.

This is according to Matteo Moretto, who claims that the Red Devils have placed the 25-year-old at the top of their shortlist for midfield targets next summer.

The reputable Italian transfer expert adds that a formal move for Tonali’s potential transfer to Old Trafford could be launched ‘in the coming weeks’.

However, they face stern competition from Manchester City, who are also in the race for the Italian midfielder, with Newcastle placing an £86m valuation on their talisman, Moretto adds.

United could launch Tonali swoop ‘in the coming weeks’

Tonali has been one of the Premier League’s best midfielders this season, with his statistics placing him among the leaders in several metrics.

On the ball, his 84.9% passing success ranks among the league’s best, and he has also made 60 accurate long balls, with that passing quality leading to 26 created chances for the Magpies.

He has also made 1,638 touches, with 19 of those coming in the opposition box, making him a suitable profile for ball-playing teams like United.

Off the ball, Tonali has won 90 duels, 29 tackles, 26 interceptions, 123 recoveries, and an overall 88 defensive involvements, according to FOTMOB.

He would undoubtedly bring steel, balance, and the much-needed combativeness to United’s midfield, which would free Bruno Fernandes of some defensive duties.

Michael Carrick’s side will hope to return to winning ways after the international break when they host relegation-threatened Leeds United at Old Trafford.