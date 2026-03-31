Man Utd actively exploring Cole Palmer deal



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are ‘actively exploring’ a summer deal for Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer.

Man United strengthened their attacking department last summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. The trio have already played a big part in the club’s pursuit of Champions League football.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox has his sights on adding another versatile attacker to the club’s ranks. Palmer has been identified as a summer target and United are ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of bringing him back to the North-West.

However, a deal won’t be easy to pursue. Chelsea signed the midfielder from Man City for £40 million upfront 3 years ago, but they could hold out in excess of £100 million, potentially rising to £150 million, which is a British-record fee.

United are making cautious checks at the moment, and are not preparing an offer for the 23-year-old.

Unlikely move

United spent the vast majority of their budget last summer on attacking recruits. It has proved worthwhile with Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko contributing to the club’s upturn in league fortunes. The Red Devils are 3rd in the league standings and look on course to return to the Champions League after 2 seasons.

Palmer, who has notched up 10 goals and 3 assists this campaign, would be a fine addition to the squad. He would provide an increase in creativity in the final third, but a deal does not make sense. United already have the best attacking midfielder in world football at the moment in the form of skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes’ creativity took a hit earlier this season when he was asked to play in central midfield in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. Kobbie Mainoo found himself as a regular substitute. Since Michael Carrick took interim charge in January, Fernandes has been world-class from his preferred and customary number 10 role.

Mainoo has likewise been a revelation in the number 8 slot and has earned a recall to the England national set-up as a result. If Carrick were to get the permanent job, he may prefer to keep the duo in those positions. Palmer is less effective as a winger compared to the no.10 role, which makes a move to United highly unlikely.

United have to strengthen their defensive midfield department as there will be a huge void after Casemiro’s exit on a free transfer. Manuel Ugarte could also depart amid his lack of minutes. The Red Devils seem more likely to spend most of their budget to bolster their holding midfield and Palmer appears an unattainable target.