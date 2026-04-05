Man Utd enter race with Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers



Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils bolstered their attacking department last summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. There could be more additions to their attack and The Sun claim that Rogers is on their radar.

Arsenal are firm admirers of the former Middlesbrough man, but Man United have also joined the mix for the highly-rated 23-year-old, who has operated as a left-sided winger or an attacking midfielder for the Villans this campaign.

Rogers has a good relationship with manager Unai Emery and the club’s hierarchy, and believes he could be allowed to leave for the right price during the next transfer window, even if the Villans qualify for the Champions League. He is ‘open to leaving’ for a new challenge.

A deal could cost at least £80 million. The final transfer package could even surpass the £100 million fee for Jack Grealish’s switch to Manchester City in 2021. Grealish still remains the record sale for the Midlands outfit.

Elite attacker

Rogers has been a key player for the Villans over the past few seasons. He has notched up 17 goal contributions from 44 appearances this campaign. He has netted some brilliant goals, including one from the edge of the box after cutting inside from the left wing against the Red Devils at Villa Park.

Aside from goal involvements, the Englishman has dazzled with almost 2 dribbles per league game. He has also been brilliant with his work rate and high pressing in the final third. Rogers has the traits of an ideal United player and would suit the current playing style under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Carrick has turned around United’s fortunes and they are on course to qualify for the Champions League next term with a top-five league finish. The 44-year-old looks a favourite for the permanent job, and he may see Rogers as direct competition to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for the wide positions.

With Arsenal also in the mix, United have a transfer tussle on their hands to land the England international. They may ideally want to strike an agreement before the World Cup, given his price could soar higher if he goes on to impress for the Three Lions at the tournament.